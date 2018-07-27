McWilliams named state’s top biology teacher

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Veteran educator serves as co-director for ISP's Masters in Biology for Science Teachers Program

The National Association of Biology Teachers has awarded Chuck McWilliams, co-director of the Masters in Biology for Science Teachers Program at Washington University in St. Louis and a teacher-leader for the Maplewood Richmond Heights School District, the 2018 Outstanding Biology Teacher Award for Missouri.

As co-director, McWilliams teaches educators how to bring cutting-edge science to their classrooms in ways that inspire curiosity and promote deep understanding. The master’s program is offered through the university’s Institute for School Partnership and University College.

McWilliams also serves as a lab manager for the Washington University Clover Project, which provides high school students with an opportunity to participate in real scientific research through the lab of Kenneth Olsen, professor of biology in Arts & Sciences.

During his 24 years at Maplewood Richmond Heights, McWilliams has taught a range of life science courses, including biology, AP biology, human anatomy & physiology and zoology.

He will be honored at the National Association of Biology Teachers Honors Luncheon on Nov. 10 in San Diego at the 2018 NABT Professional Development Conference.