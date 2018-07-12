Salas wins Loeb Classical Library fellowship

Luis Salas, assistant professor of classics in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been awarded a prestigious fellowship from the Loeb Classical Library Foundation at Harvard University.

The $35,000 fellowship will support work on Salas’ book, “Cutting Words: The Polemical Dimensions of Galen’s Anatomical Experiments,” during the 2018-19 academic year. In addition, Salas will spend spring 2019 as a Faculty Fellow in Washington University’s Center for the Humanities in Arts & Sciences.

Published by Harvard University Press, the Loeb Classical Library presents accessible, up-to-date texts of important works of Greek and Latin literature, accompanied by accurate English translations. The series was founded in 1911 by James Loeb, a New York banker and philanthropist who studied Greek and Latin at Harvard in the 1880s. He directed that awards should be granted “for the encouragement of special research at home and abroad in the province of Archaeology and of Greek and Latin Literature,” and that awards should be granted “without distinction as to sex, race, nationality, color or creed.”

Salas’ research interests include Greek and Roman medicine and philosophy, especially the work of Galen of Pergamum (129-216 CE). He is a member of the advisory committee for medical humanities at Washington University. He also serves as associate editor of Apeiron, an international journal for the history of science and philosophy.