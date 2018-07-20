The View From Here 7.20.18

The Heartland Apicultural Society held a “Gentle Beekeeping Basics” class July 12 as part of its conference held on the Danforth Campus. Bridget Mendel Lee, a member of the University of Minnesota Bee Squad, led one of the groups. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
The Heartland Apicultural Society held a class on beekeeping July 12. More than 500 beekeepers attended the conference held on the Danforth Campus. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Washington University staff and contractors working on the east end transformation project traveled to Pea Ridge Forest nursery June 25 to inspect the trees being grown for the project. Michael Vergason (right), of Michael Vergason Landscape Architects, led the discussion. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
High school students Gage Menk (left) and Kierra Cunningham work on a project led by the School of Engineering’s Damena Agonafer on June 21 in Brauer Hall during the College Prep Program, which helps high school scholars prepare for academic and social success in college. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Graduate chemistry students Vicky Banas (left) and Hailey Meyer participate in a laboratory safety workshop hosted by ExxonMobil at its Baytown, Texas, facility. Washington University was among six universities that participated in lab tours to highlight different aspects of lab safety and to learn about ways to improve their own programs. (Courtesy photo)
St. Louis area teachers learned about streams and erosion during a visit to Castlewood State Park July 9, as part of STEMpact’s STEM Teacher Quality Institute. About 150 teachers are taking part in the two-week summer program, which helps elementary teachers better teach science, tech, engineering and math. The program is managed by the university’s Institute for School Partnership. (Photo: Myra Lopez)
Construction workers set iron for Schnuck Pavilion July 10 on the east end job site. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
