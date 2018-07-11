Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Faculty and Staff Night at the Ballpark will take place Aug. 1, when the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Colorado Rockies. Online sales for discounted tickets end in mid-July.