Windmiller named to Bi-State board

Rose Windmiller, associate vice chancellor for government and community relations at Washington University in St. Louis, was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to the board of the Bi-State Development Agency of the Missouri-Illinois Metropolitan District, which operates the region’s Metro public transit system, along with the St. Louis Downtown Airport and the Regional Freight District.

In 2014, then-Gov. Jay Nixon named Windmiller to the specially created Ferguson Commission, formed after the shooting of Michael Brown and the protests that followed to look into how to improve social and economic conditions in St. Louis.

Windmiller directs the university’s state and local public policy agenda and oversees the university’s charter school sponsorship activities.