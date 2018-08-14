Departments encouraged to hire Federal Work-Study students

Hiring qualified students for work-study jobs is more affordable than ever. The U.S. Department of Education will cover 70 percent of a student’s pay — up from 50 percent. The university department pays the rest.

“We encourage departments to find innovative ways to utilize the talents of our student workers to contribute to their areas,” said James McDonald, assistant director of Student Financial Services at Washington University in St. Louis. “The Federal Work-Study Program has proven to be an enormous boost for departments and our undergraduate student body, which continues to grow in socioeconomic diversity.”

To learn more, visit the campus employer page at Student Financial Services. Last year, 200 departments employed 850 undergraduates, who worked an average of six to 10 hours a week and earned $1 million in wages. “As a community we want to be welcoming as possible and to make sure all students have adequate job opportunities,” McDonald said.

Employers who would like to create a Federal Work-Study position should contact McDonald at 314-935-6847 or James_McDonald@wustl.edu. Employers who already hired a student employee also are encouraged to contact McDonald to find out if that student’s pay is eligible for federal funding.