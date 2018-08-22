Humphreys named secretary-treasurer of research society

Benjamin D. Humphreys, MD, PhD, director of the Division of Nephrology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named secretary-treasurer of the American Society for Clinical Investigation (ASCI), a medical honor society that advances research by physician-scientists.
Humphreys, the Joseph Friedman Professor of Renal Diseases in Medicine, was elected earlier this year to serve during the 2020-22 term.
