Humphreys named secretary-treasurer of research society

Benjamin D. Humphreys, MD, PhD, director of the Division of Nephrology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named secretary-treasurer of the American Society for Clinical Investigation (ASCI), a medical honor society that advances research by physician-scientists.

Humphreys, the Joseph Friedman Professor of Renal Diseases in Medicine, was elected earlier this year to serve during the 2020-22 term.

Learn more on the School of Medicine site.