Joy elected to American Law Institute

Peter Joy, the Henry Hitchcock Professor of Law and director of the Criminal Justice Clinic at Washington University School of Law in St. Louis, has been elected one of 34 new members of the American Law Institute.

Election of new members raises ALI’s total elected members to 2,846.

Joy is well known for his work in clinical legal education, legal ethics, criminal justice and trial practice. As director of the Criminal Justice Clinic, he supervises student-lawyers who provide direct legal representation to clients and work with experienced public defenders on criminal matters.

In addition to his clinical work and teaching, Joy has written extensively and presented nationally and internationally on legal ethics, lawyer and judicial professionalism, clinical legal education and access to justice issues.