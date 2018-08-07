Med student receives fellowship to study brain damage

Jin Vivian Lee, a second-year medical student at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, is one of 60 recipients of a $5,000 summer research fellowship from the Alpha Omega Alpha National Honor Medical Society.

The Carolyn L. Kuckein Student Research Fellowship Award supports Lee’s research on hemorrhages in the brain caused by ruptured aneurysms and complications that may occur in the days or weeks afterward. The specific condition, known as delayed cerebral ischemia, results in insufficient oxygen to the brain and often causes severe disability or death.

Lee has been working in the lab of Gregory J. Zipfel, MD, a Washington University professor of neurosurgery and neurology. Read more on the School of Medicine site.