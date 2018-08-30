Noonlight (formerly SafeTrek) safety app available for free to university community

Members of the Washington University in St. Louis community are able to download the mobile personal safety app Noonlight (formerly known as SafeTrek) for free.

Noonlight offers users peace of mind and protection in potentially unsafe locations on campus, in St. Louis and across the country. The university is providing the service to students, faculty, staff and basic service contractor employees.

Noonlight is easy to use. Simply open the app and hold your thumb on the blue safe button. When you reach your destination, release your thumb and enter your four-digit pin number to confirm you are safe. If you feel a heightened sense of danger and would like assistance, release your thumb but do not enter the pin. The Noonlight team will text and call you to make sure you are safe. If you do not respond, they will dispatch police, giving them your exact location, name and emergency.

To download the Noonlight app using the complimentary university subscription, follow the online instructions.