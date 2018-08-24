Roa memorial service planned Sept. 15

A memorial service in honor of Necita Roa, MD, will take place at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 15 in Graham Chapel on the Danforth Campus. Roa was associate professor emerita of anesthesiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. She died in May at age 74.
