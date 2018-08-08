Schindler honored by medical imaging society

Thomas H. Schindler, MD, PhD, associate professor of radiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis’ Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology, has received the prestigious Hermann Blumgart Award for Cardiovascular Imaging from the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging. The award honors researchers who have made noteworthy contributions to the field of cardiovascular nuclear medicine.

Schindler uses imaging techniques to evaluate the function of the blood vessels that supply the heart to find early signs of blockage. Identifying problems with the heart’s blood supply early offers the hope that people at risk of coronary artery disease can be identified and offered treatment before a heart attack strikes.

