The View From Here 8.15.18

Sam Fox School student and Solar Decathlon project manager Kinga Pabjan observes the CNC milling of roof panel molds at the Beilida facility in Nanjing, China. (Photo courtesy of Team WashU)

Senior wide receiver Jason Singer was one of 108 football student-athletes who took part in photo day Aug. 13 in the Hall of Champions at the Athletic Complex. The Bears open the 2018 season at home Sept. 1 against the University of Chicago. (Photo courtesy of Washington University Athletics)