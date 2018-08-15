The View From Here 8.15.18

VIPs, including Arnold Bullock, MD (second from right), participate in the groundbreaking ceremony July 31 for a new Siteman Cancer Center facility at Christian Hospital’s Northwest HealthCare campus in north St. Louis County. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
Gentleman of Vision, a step team comprised of high school-age students, performs during a groundbreaking ceremony July 31 for a new Siteman Cancer Center facility at Christian Hospital’s Northwest HealthCare campus in north St. Louis County. Hundreds of people attended the event. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
The Office of Sustainability hosted a commuter resource fair Aug. 1, giving faculty, staff and students the chance to learn more about Lime, the bike share company the university is partnering with to make the bikes available on the Danforth, North and West campuses. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
The group of students competing in Solar Decathlon China prepares to begin work on site. From left are Shannon Mallon, Kinga Pabjan, John Hampton, Lu Yu and Heewoong Yang. Read about the project and see more images on The Source. (Photo courtesy of Team WashU)
Sam Fox School student and Solar Decathlon project manager Kinga Pabjan observes the CNC milling of roof panel molds at the Beilida facility in Nanjing, China. (Photo courtesy of Team WashU)
Senior wide receiver Jason Singer was one of 108 football student-athletes who took part in photo day Aug. 13 in the Hall of Champions at the Athletic Complex. The Bears open the 2018 season at home Sept. 1 against the University of Chicago. (Photo courtesy of Washington University Athletics)
Incoming medical students get a crash course on health disparities, including a tour of some of St. Louis’ struggling neighborhoods with Bob Hansman (at right, in black) of the Sam Fox School. (Photo: Sydney Miller/School of Medicine)
