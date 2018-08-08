The View From Here 8.8.18

Chancellor-designate Andrew D. Martin visits with members of the Washington University community during a welcome event in Frick Forum July 27. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
“There’s no place like Washington University, and there’s no place like home.” Chancellor-designate Andrew D. Martin makes remarks during a welcome event that took place July 27 in Frick Forum in Knight Hall. Craig Schnuck, chair of the Board of Trustees, and Chancellor Mark Wrighton (at right) also spoke at the event. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
A crew from Tarlton Corp. places a span on piers Aug. 4 for the new Forest Park Parkway pedestrian bridge. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
A train rolls in July 31 as politicians and dignitaries gather for a dedication ceremony for the new Cortex Metrolink station. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Henry S. Webber, the university’s executive vice chancellor and chief administrative officer, speaks July 31 at the dedication ceremony for the new Cortex Metrolink station July 31. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Chancellor Mark Wrighton takes part in a video interview on the top deck of the garage at the east end construction site July 25. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Graduate students and postdoctoral fellows practice giving and receiving feedback through improv Aug. 2 at the Farrell Learning and Teaching Center on the Medical Campus. Thi Nguyen, associate dean in the Graduate School, led the activity at the event, hosted by the BALSA Group, a student-led strategic consulting firm. (Photo: Thi Nguyen)
