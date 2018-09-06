Carter one of 11 selected a 2018-19 NACUBO Fellow

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Dedric Carter, vice chancellor for operations and technology transfer and professor of engineering practice at Washington University in St. Louis, is one of 11 promising higher education business leaders selected as a 2018-19 National Association of College and University Business Officers (NACUBO) Fellow.

The NACUBO Fellows Program is an intensive year of development for higher education professionals who aspire to be chief business officers in their next roles.

NACUBO Fellows work together and with higher education presidents, provosts and chief business officers (CBOs) to deepen their knowledge of business management, institutional communications and the expanding role of the CBO on campus. They also evaluate and enhance their leadership skills as they learn the core competencies needed to succeed as CBOs.

The cohort kicked off its year in July before the NACUBO 2018 Annual Meeting in Long Beach, Calif.

At Washington University, Carter is the senior executive officer for key operations functions including dining and food services, campus card services, Whittemore House, parking and transportation, summer programs and conferences, procurement and resource management, environmental health and safety and the Office of Technology Management.

He teaches courses in systems applications to technical, business and policy issues with an emphasis on the entrepreneurial process and new venture creation.