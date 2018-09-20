Cicero receives Pioneer Award

Theodore J. Cicero, the John P. Feighner Professor of Psychiatry at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, is the 2018 recipient of the Pioneer Award from the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.

Cicero was honored for his groundbreaking work in the field of substance use disorders.

In recent years, Cicero’s laboratory has surveyed hundreds of patients in treatment centers around the country to determine why they started using drugs, how they became addicted to prescription opioids, and how many later became involved with street drugs, such as heroin.

Originally published by the School of Medicine