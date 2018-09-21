Emergency management director graduates from FEMA academy

Ty Davisson, Washington University in St. Louis’ emergency management director, graduated from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s prestigious National Emergency Management Executive Academy on Aug. 30.
Through his classes at the Executive Academy, Davisson gained a deeper understanding of current emergency management issues and learned about tools for acting decisively during a disaster. Davisson also collaborated with other senior-level emergency managers in simulated emergency exercises.
The Executive Academy is the final phase of FEMA’s Emergency Management Professional Program, designed to challenge senior executives’ critical-thinking and problem-solving skills in complex situations.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.