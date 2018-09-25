Hamsini holds open house Sept. 28

Hamsini, the newest living-learning community at Washington University in St. Louis, is holding an open house from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28.

Hamsini welcomed its first residents in August. Last spring, black students successfully petitioned the university to create housing for students who are interested in exploring the history and culture of the African diaspora. Residents participate in monthly community dinners, civic engagement projects and regular retreats.

“We are not the first university to offer culturally themed housing,” said Kawanna Leggett, executive director of residential life. “Brown, Cornell and Duke are among the universities that host these living-learning communities. But what makes Hamsini special is that it is student-led. We are listening to residents and supporting them as they build the community they want.”

Located on fraternity row, Hamsini is home to 25 upperclassmen. Hamsini is not exclusively for black students; any interested student may request to live there.

The house was named Hamsini, which means 50 in Swahili, in honor of members of the Association of Black Collegians who, 50 years ago, called upon the university to increase the number of black students and faculty, create a black studies program and provide a space for black students to come together.