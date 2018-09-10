Maffly-Kipp named visiting scholar at Brigham Young University

Laurie Maffly-Kipp, the Archer Alexander Distinguished Professor in the John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics at Washington University in St. Louis, will be a 2019 visiting scholar at the Neal A. Maxwell Institute for Religious Scholarship at Brigham Young University in Utah.

The program will support her ongoing research into international Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints history, including travel to research-related locations and a spring semester in residence at the institute. Preliminary plans call for her to lead a seminar or symposium and to engage in collaborative research opportunities with scholars around the region, especially with women in related academic fields.

Maffly-Kipp’s research and teaching focus on African-American religions and intercultural contact between religious groups, including articles on Mormon-Protestant conflicts in the Pacific Islands and the growth of Mormonism internationally.