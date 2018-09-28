Obituary: James C. Warren, former head of obstetrics and gynecology, 88

James C. Warren, MD, professor emeritus and former head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, died July 21, 2018, at his home in Mobile, Ala. He was 88.

Warren, a renowned researcher, clinician and teacher, was noted for his work in the endocrinology and biochemistry of reproduction. He served as a department head from 1971 to 1989.

One of Warren’s most important contributions to his field was his research identifying and determining the significance of progesterone, a hormone that is an essential part of birth control pills.

Before joining the faculty in 1971, he served as a professor of obstetrics and gynecology and of biochemistry at the University of Kansas School of Medicine for 10 years.

Among his contributions, Warren was president of the Society for Gynecologic Investigation and was an elected member of the American Gynecological Society and the American Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

He also was an avid traveler, dancer and boat lover.

Warren earned a bachelor’s degree from Wichita State University in 1950 and a medical degree from the University of Kansas in 1954, both with honors. Following an internship at the University of Kansas Medical Center, he served as a physician in the U.S. Navy for two years. Warren then completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology and a doctorate in biochemistry, both at the University of Nebraska.

He is survived by his wife, Margie; his sister, Kay Ross; three children, Jamie Warren Corkran, James Douglas Warren and Allison Warren; and nine grandchildren.

A private family memorial service was held Aug. 25 in Mobile.

