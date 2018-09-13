Pappu named 2019 Biophysical Society Fellow

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Biophysical Society (BPS) recently named a bioengineer from Washington University in St. Louis as one of its 2019 Society Fellows.

Rohit Pappu, the Edwin H. Murty Professor of Engineering in the School of Engineering & Applied Science, will be honored along with the other BPS Fellows during the society’s annual meeting in March.

The designation honors the society’s distinguished members who have demonstrated excellence in science, contributed to the expansion of the field of biophysics, and supported the Biophysical Society throughout their careers.