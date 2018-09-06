Sling Health team leader applications due Sept. 7

Sling Health, the student-run biotechnology accelerator, will hold Problem Day on Sept. 28 on the Medical Campus. The deadline to apply to become a team leader is Friday, Sept. 7, and a team member, Sept. 28. Apply here.
Also, the BJC HealthCare/Washington University School of Medicine Health Systems Innovation Lab is joining forces with Sling Health to foster innovations in health-care delivery and create new mentorship opportunities for entrepreneurial students. Learn more on the SlingHealth site.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.