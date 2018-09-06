Sling Health team leader applications due Sept. 7

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Sling Health, the student-run biotechnology accelerator, will hold Problem Day on Sept. 28 on the Medical Campus. The deadline to apply to become a team leader is Friday, Sept. 7, and a team member, Sept. 28. Apply here.

Also, the BJC HealthCare/Washington University School of Medicine Health Systems Innovation Lab is joining forces with Sling Health to foster innovations in health-care delivery and create new mentorship opportunities for entrepreneurial students. Learn more on the SlingHealth site.