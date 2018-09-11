Woodard named to American College of Radiology board

Pamela K. Woodard, MD, professor of radiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and the university’s Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology, has been appointed to the Board of Chancellors of the American College of Radiology (ACR).

Woodard will serve as chair of the board’s Commission on Research and provide leadership to the ACR Center for Research and Innovation. She also will serve as a member of the Budget and Finance Committee, and as the ACR’s representative to the board of the Academy of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging Research, where she serves on the Executive Committee.

