Diemer recognized by Association of American Medical Colleges

Kathryn Diemer, MD, assistant dean for career counseling and professor of medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, will receive the 2018 Excellence in Medical Student Career Advising Award from the Association of American Medical Colleges on Nov. 2 in Austin, Texas.

The organization’s Careers in Medicine program is honoring Diemer for her extraordinary commitment to the success of medical students. In her counseling role, she advises medical students on career choices and on the residency selection process that culminates in Match Day. She has been in the role at Washington University since 2000.

