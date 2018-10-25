Effort underway to help students get to polls

The Washington University School of Law’s Public Service Advisory Board wants to help students get to the polls on Election Day Nov. 6.
The board encourages students to complete a survey to indicate if they either need a ride to their polling place or are willing to drive other voters. The survey will close Friday, Nov. 2. Email Meredith Stone or Raymond Myers with any questions.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.