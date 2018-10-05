Janetka wins American Chemical Society Award

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

James Janetka, associate professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, is this year’s St. Louis winner of the American Chemical Society Award.

The honor is given to an individual who has made outstanding contributions to the profession of chemistry and demonstrated potential to further the advancement of the profession.

A symposium and a banquet will be held Nov. 2. Read more on the chemical society’s website.