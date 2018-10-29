Loe, Salles recognized by American Medical Association

Maren Loe, a third-year medical and doctoral student, and Arghavan Salles, MD, PhD, assistant professor of surgery, both at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, have received a $10,000 grant from the American Medical Association to study gender bias in medical education.

The Joan F. Giambalvo Fund for the Advancement of Women award is aimed at addressing issues affecting female physicians and medical students. The researchers’ project will examine language used in the clerkship evaluations of third-year medical students and will identify potential gender bias.

After the analysis is completed, the findings will be presented to clerkship directors and attending physicians who evaluate students. Strategies will be suggested to help them minimize bias.

Originally published by the School of Medicine