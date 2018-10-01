The View From Here 10.1.18

Students get the chance to visit with Chancellor-designate Andrew D. Martin (right) Sept. 25. Among them are, from left, first-year student Rachit Jain and seniors Evan Simkowitz and Kivanc Komesli. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
“The New American Road Trip” event was held Sept. 21 at the Cortex Commons, highlighting electric vehicle along with innovations in fighting climate change in the St. Louis area. Washington University students Emma Waltman (left) and Sara Mesiano checked out a car promoting a clean energy future. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
Construction continues on the east end project Sept. 26, as a crew member works on the north entrance ramp of the parking garage. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
As construction continues Sept. 18 on the east end project, Weil Hall’s atrium takes shape. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Alumni, friends, faculty and staff gathered at the Field House Sept. 22 to celebrate Washington University’s 2018 Fall Festival. The event featured performances from cheerleaders and the pep band, along with balloon artists, face painters and more. Here, Ethan Minch and Madeline Loduca enjoy the balloon art. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Karen Musalo (left), director of the Refugee and Human Rights Clinic at the University of California, Hastings, College of the Law, led an Assembly Series talk Sept. 20 to discuss immigration policies. Panelists includeds Stephen Legomsky, Nicole Cortés, Katie Meyer and Robert Sagastume. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
The Bears defeated Carthage College 51-31 on Sept. 22 at Francis Field. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.