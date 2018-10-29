The View From Here 10.29.18

Students hosted “Safe Trick-or-Treat,” an annual event organized by the Campus Y and Congress of the South 40, for family-friendly fun Oct. 20. Children visited the residence halls for Halloween-themed activities and trick-or-treating. Carter Smith (left), 4, and first-year student Sophie Good played with “monster lamps” during a stop at Parker House. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Molly Gann, 10, and her mother, Jennifer Gann, walk on campus with a group of trick-or-treaters during the student-led “Safe Trick-or-Treat” event on the South 40. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
A hawk takes a break on a sign on the Danforth Campus Oct. 25. (Photo: Stephen Scordias)
The School of Medicine Arts Commission and the Music in Medicine Initiative sponsored a coffeehouse concert at the Farrell Learning and Teaching Center on Oct. 23. First-year medical student Christopher Noda performs at the event. (Photo: James Sheperdson)
Second-year medical students (from left) Sophie Evans, Caroline Snowden and Debanjan Saha perform during a coffeehouse concert at the Medical Campus’ Farrell Learning and Teaching Center Oct. 23. (Photo: James Sheperdson)
Students presented the “Rocky Horror Show,” a Performing Arts Department production, at Edison Theatre in October. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Tarana Burke, founder of the “MeToo movement,” addressed a packed Graham Chapel on Oct. 25 for the Assembly Series and the Olin Fellowship Program. See the rest of the fall lineup of Assembly Series speakers. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
