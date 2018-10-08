The View From Here 10.8.18

Football coach Larry Kindbom was surprised after practice Oct. 3 when representatives from the Allstate Insurance Company and the American Football Coaches Association presented him with an award as honorary head coach of the AFCA Good Works Team. A formal presentation will occur Jan. 1, 2019, at the Sugar Bowl game in New Orleans. Kindbom is the third college coach among all divisions to receive the award, following Miami’s Mark Richt and Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald.
The Bears football team congratulates Coach Larry Kindbom Oct. 3 after the surprise presentation as honorary head coach of the AFCA Good Works Team. Read more about the surprise and the award on the Bear Sports website.
Seniors Bemnet Tesfaye (left) and Keona Kalu, co-chairs of Zinash: Bridging the Gap, welcomed African-American high school students to campus Sept. 29. Now in its seventh year, Zinash introduces high school students who could be the first or second generation in their families to attend college to what life is like at Washington University. (Photo courtesy of Mashoud Kaba)
The university’s International Center for Energy, Environment and Sustainability hosted a “Reflections on Climate Change” event Sept. 29 in Emerson Auditorium. Christiana Figueres, former United Nations executive secretary who led negotiations for the Paris climate agreement in 2015, spoke at the gathering. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
A team including Washington University medical students participated in Pedal the Cause on Sept. 29 and 30 to raise money for cancer research. Among them were (from left): Jesse Hu, Jamie Moffa, Samantha Lund, Connie Gan, Tamara Sanchez Ortiz, Nathan Adams, Maria Schwabe and Gabby Abrishamian-Garcia. (Photo: Andy Wiegert)
Desirée Waits, an adviser in the Office for International Students & Scholars, participated in Welcoming Week, an annual celebration organized by Welcoming America to highlight the benefits of community inclusiveness. (Photo courtesy of OISS)
Students enjoyed the natural beauty of Castlewood State Park on Sept. 15. The outing was part of the Bear Adventures series hosted by the Sumers Recreation Center. (Courtesy photo)
