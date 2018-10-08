The View From Here 10.8.18

Football coach Larry Kindbom was surprised after practice Oct. 3 when representatives from the Allstate Insurance Company and the American Football Coaches Association presented him with an award as honorary head coach of the AFCA Good Works Team. A formal presentation will occur Jan. 1, 2019, at the Sugar Bowl game in New Orleans. Kindbom is the third college coach among all divisions to receive the award, following Miami’s Mark Richt and Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald.