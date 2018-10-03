Udey named co-director of Physician Scientist Training Program

Mark C. Udey, MD, PhD, has been named co-director of the Oliver Langenberg Physician Scientist Training Program in the Department of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. The program supports research-oriented careers in academic medicine for MD/PhDs.
Read more on the Department of Medicine website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.