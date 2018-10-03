Udey named co-director of Physician Scientist Training Program

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Mark C. Udey, MD, PhD, has been named co-director of the Oliver Langenberg Physician Scientist Training Program in the Department of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. The program supports research-oriented careers in academic medicine for MD/PhDs.

Read more on the Department of Medicine website.