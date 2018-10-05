Wanzo on black visual mourning

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Rebecca Wanzo, associate professor of women, gender and sexuality studies in Arts & Sciences, will examine the work of artist Sanford Biggers as part of a panel discussion titled “Re: Black Visual Mourning” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, at the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis (CAM).

The free event, which Wanzo organized, will explore the way black visual artists use visual culture to memorialize black bodies. Other participants will include Nichole Bridges of the Saint Louis Art Museum and Michael Gillespie of the City College of New York.

Biggers’ work, which remains on view at CAM through Dec. 30, frequently references African-American history, ethnography and culture, in media ranging from painting and sculpture to film, performance and antique quilts. The discussion is presented as part of the RE: program series—short for ‘regarding’—which brings together local and national speakers to explore social issues relating to CAM exhibitions.

For more information, or to RSVP for the talk, visit camstl.org.