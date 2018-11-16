2018 Global Impact Award winner announced

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Women’s Bakery won Washington University in St. Louis’ 2018 Global Impact Award on Oct. 29.

The Women’s Bakery is a social enterprise that creates access to education and sustainable employment for women in East Africa through the building of bakeries. CEO Markey Culver is an Olin Business School alumna.

This was the fifth annual Global Impact Award competition, which awards up to $50,000 to Washington University students, postdoctoral researchers and recent alumni whose ventures are scalable and sustainable with a broad impact.

