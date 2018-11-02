2FA required for students Nov. 28

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Washington University reminds students that to ensure student and employee security and privacy, students, faculty and staff must use two-factor authentication (2FA) when accessing campus services and systems from off campus. Voluntary WashU 2FA enrollment is open for students and will be required beginning Nov. 28.

Learn more and enroll on the Information Technology website.