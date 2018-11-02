2FA required for students Nov. 28

Washington University reminds students that to ensure student and employee security and privacy, students, faculty and staff must use two-factor authentication (2FA) when accessing campus services and systems from off campus. Voluntary WashU 2FA enrollment is open for students and will be required beginning Nov. 28.
Learn more and enroll on the Information Technology website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.