Center for Social Development takes part in international conference

Michael Sherraden, director of the Center for Social Development (CSD) at the Brown School, and Li Zou, international director, represented Washington University in St. Louis during a conference on “The 30th Anniversary of the Re-establishment of Social Work in China.”

The event took place Nov. 1 and 2 at Peking University (PKU) in Beijing. Sherraden delivered the keynote address, “The Future of Social Work and Social Policy: International Perspectives and Thoughts for China.”

As a partner in the McDonnell International Scholars Academy, PKU collaborates closely with Washington University, especially the Brown School, on research topics such as productive aging, asset building and other social policy considerations.

Learn more about the conference on the CSD website.