Froelke honored as advocate for patients with rare diseases

Brian Froelke, MD, has been recognized by the EveryLife Foundation for Rare Diseases as a state legislative advocate for patients with rare diseases.

Froelke, assistant professor of emergency medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, was one of 23 people nominated nationally for a RareVoice Award. The award honors advocates who give patients with rare diseases a voice in legislation.

Originally published by the School of Medicine