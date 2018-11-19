Gaddis honored by emergency medicine organization

Gary Gaddis, MD, PhD, professor of emergency medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named a fellow of the International Federation for Emergency Medicine. He is one of two American emergency medicine physicians to receive the honor this year.

Gaddis was honored for his contributions to the field of emergency medicine in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. His work included chairing scientific conferences, directing courses, reviewing manuscripts, and his membership on scientific committees. The International Federation for Emergency Medicine, a consortium of more than 60 groups, is a worldwide federation of emergency medicine physicians recognized by the World Health Organization.

Gaddis serves as the resident research director for the School of Medicine’s emergency medicine residency program. He joined the faculty in 2016 after serving on the faculty of the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine for 17 years.

Originally published by the School of Medicine