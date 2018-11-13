Liu elected fellow of statistical association

Lei Liu, professor of biostatistics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been elected a fellow of the American Statistical Association, the country’s preeminent professional statistical society.

Liu was recognized as a fellow of the organization at the annual Joint Statistical Meetings in Vancouver in July. Fellows must be nominated by their peers in the association, and honorees must have shown leadership in the field of statistical science and have made outstanding professional contributions to the field.

Liu is focused on data analysis methods that have applications in clinical and health services, including survival analysis, longitudinal data analysis and spline regression methods. More recently, his work has expanded to include methods related to personalized medicine, machine learning and epigenetic as well as microbiome data analysis. He has collaborated with clinicians in a variety of specialties.

Originally published by the School of Medicine