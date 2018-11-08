McGlothlin, Walke organize ‘Lessons and Legacies’ conference

Erin McGlothlin, associate professor of German, and Anika Walke, assistant professor of history, both in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, served as conference hosts for “Lessons and Legacies XV,” the premier intellectual gathering in Holocaust studies.

Founded in 1989, the biennial conference is organized by the Holocaust Educational Foundation of Northwestern University, in partnership with a host university. This year’s conference, titled “The Holocaust: Global Perspectives and National Narratives,” took place in St. Louis Nov. 1-4. Events included a keynote lecture by Omer Bartov, of Brown University, and a screening of Roberta Grossman’s film “Who Will Write Our History? The Secret Archive of the Warsaw Ghetto.”

In all, more than 300 scholars attended hundreds of talks, dozens of panel discussions and other events held at the Sheraton Clayton Plaza and on Washington University’s Danforth Campus. University sponsors included the Office of the Provost; Arts & Sciences; the International and Area Studies program; the departments of Germanic Languages and Literatures, History, and Jewish, Islamic and Near Eastern Languages and Cultures; the Center for the Humanities; and Olin Business School.