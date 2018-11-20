Record on hiatus for Thanksgiving holiday

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Record email takes a break for the Thanksgiving holiday and will resume publication Wednesday, Nov. 28. Check out The Source for all the latest university news. The Record staff wishes everyone a safe and happy Thanksgiving.