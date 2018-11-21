Take MetroLink safety survey by Nov. 30

Faculty, staff and students who ride MetroLink are encouraged to share their thoughts about safety on the region’s public transit system. The brief online survey is available through Nov. 30.
Visit here to complete the survey. sponsored by the East-West Gateway Council of Governments to help inform a Metro security study.
