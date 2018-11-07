Who Knew WashU? 11.7.18

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Question: Irma Rombauer, who attended Washington University for a time, wrote and published which best-selling cookbook?

A) “Fannie Farmer Cookbook”

B) “The Joy of Cooking”

C) “Mastering the Art of French Cooking”

D) “Kitchen Confidential”

Submit your answer here. (Include your name, school or department (or note that you’re an alum, parent, retiree etc.) and campus box (or mailing address) to be recognized if you’re selected as this week’s winner from a random drawing of correct responses. Winners will receive an “I Knew WashU!” luggage tag and a mention in The Record. (Note: You can only win once per semester).