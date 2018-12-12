Catalano named executive editor of Geochemical Society journal

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Jeffrey G. Catalano, professor of earth and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been appointed the next executive editor of Geochimica et Cosmochimica Acta, the official journal of the Geochemical Society and the Meteoritical Society. His term will begin Jan. 1.

Geochimica et Cosmochimica Acta is a notable scientific journal that publishes research papers on a wide range of subjects in terrestrial geochemistry, meteoritics and planetary geochemistry. It is published 24 times a year by Elsevier Science Ltd.

At Washington University, Catalano’s current research is focused on aqueous geochemistry of terrestrial and planetary systems.