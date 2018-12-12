Catalano named executive editor of Geochemical Society journal

Jeffrey G. Catalano, professor of earth and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been appointed the next executive editor of Geochimica et Cosmochimica Acta, the official journal of the Geochemical Society and the Meteoritical Society. His term will begin Jan. 1.
Geochimica et Cosmochimica Acta is a notable scientific journal that publishes research papers on a wide range of subjects in terrestrial geochemistry, meteoritics and planetary geochemistry. It is published 24 times a year by Elsevier Science Ltd.
At Washington University, Catalano’s current research is focused on aqueous geochemistry of terrestrial and planetary systems.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.