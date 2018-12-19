Engineering communications team wins awards at CASE V

The School of Engineering & Applied Science’s communications and marketing team recently won five awards in the Pride of CASE (Council for Advancement and Support of Education) V competition. The district includes universities from the central U.S., including in Illinois, Indiana and elsewhere.

The awards, presented at the CASE V conference in Chicago on Dec. 11, included gold awards for Engineering Momentum magazine and for its electronic newsletter; a silver award for its tech tattoos; a bronze award for its “Engineering Your Way” student recruitment video; and an honorable mention for the dean’s 2017 holiday card.