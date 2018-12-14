McDonnell Scholar wins Three Minute Thesis competition

Graduate student and McDonnell International Scholars Academy scholar Po-Cheng Lin delivered a winning presentation at the Three Minute Thesis (3MT) competition held at the McDonnell Academy’s 7th International Symposium in Beijing.

Lin is a fourth-year graduate student in energy, environmental and chemical engineering in the School of Engineering & Applied Science. As one of five finalists competing in the 3MT at the symposium co-hosted by Tsinghua University and Washington University, he won both the 3MT Judges’ and People’s Choice Prizes in the energy and environment category.

Lin is doing his thesis work in the lab of Himadri Pakrasi, professor in the Department of Biology in Arts & Sciences and director of the International Center for Energy, Environment and Sustainability. He is being co-advised by Fuzhong Zhang, associate professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering.

