The View From Here 12.10.18

Librarian Martha Riley (second from right) shows Bartolomeo Eustachi’s Tabulae anatomicae, published in Amsterdam in 1722, to a visitor at Becker Medical Library’s Annual Display of Rare Anatomical Texts on Dec. 5. (Photo: Laura Swofford)
The cheer team roots for the Bears men’s basketball team in its game against Principia College on Dec. 6. (Photo courtesy of Marco Quaroni)
Over 60 international students gathered for the Andres Pacheco holiday luncheon. Peter Cramer, assistant dean at the School of Law, talked about Pacheco Gallardo, LLM ’05, who died in 2008. His friends and classmates collected money to fund the annual holiday party. (Photo courtesy of the School of Law)
The women’s soccer team played in its third semifinal in the last four years Nov. 30 but lost 1-0 to Middlebury College, ending the season. The women’s soccer team thanked the WashU community for its support this year. (Courtesy photo)
Mary Jo Bang, professor in Arts & Sciences, reads from her work during an event celebrating her career as a poet and author, held Nov. 30 in Olin Library and the Women’s Building. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
