The View From Here 12.10.18

The cheer team roots for the Bears men’s basketball team in its game against Principia College on Dec. 6. (Photo courtesy of Marco Quaroni)

Over 60 international students gathered for the Andres Pacheco holiday luncheon. Peter Cramer, assistant dean at the School of Law, talked about Pacheco Gallardo, LLM ’05, who died in 2008. His friends and classmates collected money to fund the annual holiday party. (Photo courtesy of the School of Law)