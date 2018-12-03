The View From Here 12.3.18

From left: Ali Zak, Mara Reed Twiss and Rivka Zimm at work during the Arabic Calligraphy Workshop on Nov. 16. The event in January Hall was sponsored by the Department of Jewish, Islamic and Near Eastern Languages and Cultures in Arts & Sciences and led by Younasse Tarbouni, senior lecturer in Arabic. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton (right) visits with artist and alumnus Tom Friedman during a Nov. 2 reception and dinner at the Wrightons’ home for Friedman and other honorees of the 2018 Founders’ Day celebration. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
The 31st Annual Accounting Research Conference, held Nov. 15 at the Knight Executive Education Center, honored the late Nicholas Dopuch, professor emeritus, who died in February. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Physics student Julia Cohen (right) demonstrates to middle school students the second part of how to create a cloud in a bottle at the annual Physics Family Fun Day Nov. 17. The annual event demonstrates the role that physics plays in everyday life. (Photo courtesy of the Physics Outreach Committee)
The omnipresence of bike- and scooter-share companies in St. Louis means more people are whizzing to work. Even though WashU employees are not allowed to ride them to meetings, people will continue using them around campus. The Office of Technology Management (OTM) on Nov. 14 gave away 25 WashU/OTM-branded helmets. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
From left: Nikita Joshi, Anamika Kumari, Rachana Reddy and Megha Panigrahi practice traditional Bollywood dance steps during a workshop Nov. 16 led by choreographer Lily Sugathan. Madhavi Verma, lecturer in Arts & Sciences, coordinated the event. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
