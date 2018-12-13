Wick’s math collaboration wins international support

Brett Wick, professor of mathematics, and three other mathematicians from the U.S., France and Australia, received a Discovery Project award for their collaborative international project, “Harmonic analysis: function spaces and partial differential equations.” Discovery Projects are funded by the Australian Research Council.

Harmonic analysis has been instrumental to several fields of mathematics, including complex analysis and partial differential equations which have many applications in engineering and technology. This project aims to solve a number of important problems at the frontier of harmonic analysis on metric measure spaces, as well as to develop new approaches and techniques for research in harmonic analysis and related topics.

Wick’s collaborators include Xuan Duong of Macquarie University (Sydney, Australia), Steve Hoffmann of the University of Missouri, and El Maati Ouhabaz of the University of Bordeaux (France). The project’s funding is more than $286,000 over the next three years.