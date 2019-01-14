Bender receives Humboldt Research Award

Carl Bender, the Konneker Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Physics in Arts & Sciences, has received a Humboldt Research Award. The award, granted by the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation, is given to academics whose fundamental discoveries, new theories or insights have had a significant impact on their own discipline and who are expected to continue producing cutting-edge achievements in the future.

Bender is recognized as an expert on asymptotic analysis, differential equations and perturbative methods and their use in solving problems of theoretical physics.

Previously, in celebration of Valentine’s Day 2017, Washington University in St. Louis shared this video of Bender presenting a paradox sometimes called the Picky Suitor problem: Can you guess the odds that you will find your one and only among the more than 7 billion people on the planet?