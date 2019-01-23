Carmon Colangelo at Bruno David Gallery

Carmon Colangelo, the Ralph J. Nagel Dean of the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts and E. Desmond Lee Professor for Collaboration in the Arts at Washington University in St. Louis, will present “Infinite Abstraction,” an exhibition of new printed paintings, at the Bruno David Gallery beginning Jan. 24.

The exhibition, which is accompanied by a catalog, marks Colangelo’s 11th solo show with Bruno David. It collects a series of works, composed of ink on canvas, that are generated from hand drawings and digital media. Inspired by geometric and biomorphic abstraction, and expanding on Colangelo’s daily drawing practice, these paintings create fantastical illusionistic spaces that morph, stretch and distort geometric planes, colors and shapes while sampling, remixing, fusing and riffing upon iconic modern and contemporary works.

The Bruno David Gallery is located at 7513 Forsyth Blvd. “Infinite Abstraction” will open with a reception from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, and will remain on view through March 19. For regular hours or more information, visit brunodavidgallery.com.

To learn more about Colangelo’s artistic process, read this Q&A.